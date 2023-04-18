Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Reaches $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $98.12 million and approximately $127,464.13 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.50059483 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120,588.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

