Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.29 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $71.29 million and approximately $551,209.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00013862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,241,947 coins and its circulating supply is 17,044,107 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,241,947 with 17,044,107 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 4.15264642 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $887,619.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.