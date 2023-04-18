Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 360,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,791. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

