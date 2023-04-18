Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $31.53 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,247 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.54% of EnLink Midstream worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 319,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

