Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $44.30 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $44,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 98,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

