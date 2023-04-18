Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $235,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

