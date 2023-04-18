Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $5.19 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 139,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,138. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

