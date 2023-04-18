Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,066 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 924,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

