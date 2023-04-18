Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 933,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

