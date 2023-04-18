MinePlex (PLEX) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. MinePlex has a market cap of $32.26 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,934,558 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

