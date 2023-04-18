Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 119,907 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 360.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN remained flat at $21.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,715. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

