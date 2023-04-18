Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.08. The stock had a trading volume of 517,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,625. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $290.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average is $266.57. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

