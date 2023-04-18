Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. 1,227,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,594. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $65.98.

