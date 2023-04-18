Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,173. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

