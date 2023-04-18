Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 6,310,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130,803. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

