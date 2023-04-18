Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 566,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,851. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

