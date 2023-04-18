Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 214 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,744. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

