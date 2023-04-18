Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Heska worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Price Performance

Shares of HSKA opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $143.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

