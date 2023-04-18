Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nova by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.25. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

