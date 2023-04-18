Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,820 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $208.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average is $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $301.10.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

