Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 905,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,484.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MONRF traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $70.75.
Moncler Company Profile
