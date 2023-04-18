Moonbeam Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $250.58 million and $6.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,630,513 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

