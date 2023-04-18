Morgan Stanley Increases Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 960

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 960 ($11.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,198. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

