Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

