Morgan Stanley Trims ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Target Price to $22.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
