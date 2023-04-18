Morgan Stanley Trims ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Target Price to $22.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59.

In related news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $6,348,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company's stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

