MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

