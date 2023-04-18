MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 4.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 183,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,650,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on MPLN shares. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

