Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 158051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

