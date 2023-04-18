Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.80

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.82 ($0.23), with a volume of 763590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm has a market cap of £60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Nanoco Group

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards purchased 72,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £20,363.56 ($25,199.31). 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

