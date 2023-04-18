National Bank Financial Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,046,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,231 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 914,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

