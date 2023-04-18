National Bank Financial Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$8.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF remained flat at $5.53 during trading on Tuesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.