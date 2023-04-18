National Bankshares Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.17.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.03. The company had a trading volume of 544,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,025. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.09.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

