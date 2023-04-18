National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $248.70 and last traded at $247.34. Approximately 9,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.50.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.97.
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
