National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $248.70 and last traded at $247.34. Approximately 9,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

