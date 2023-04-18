Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 669.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $332.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

