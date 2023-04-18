Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) versus Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Financial Survey

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nevro and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 7 2 0 2.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Nevro has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro 0.74% -36.24% -17.91% Anika Therapeutics -9.51% -2.43% -1.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 3.18 $3.00 million ($0.01) -3,618.00 Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.62 -$14.86 million ($1.03) -27.16

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats Anika Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

