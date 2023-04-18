Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Holdings Lifted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,975 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after buying an additional 249,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.