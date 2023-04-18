Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Raised to C$11.25 at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFRTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

