Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,933,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 7,228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59,339.0 days.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

NPCPF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. Nippon Paint has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

