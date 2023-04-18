Northland Securities Cuts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.