NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.