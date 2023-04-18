O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $500,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,187. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.