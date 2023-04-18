O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,988 shares of company stock valued at $69,668,242. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

