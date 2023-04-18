O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 28,526 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

BTI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 854,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,974. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

