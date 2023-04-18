O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OIIIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.