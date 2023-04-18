Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $84,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 17,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Recommended Stories

