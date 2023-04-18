Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $84,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 17,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

