OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 28th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of OCCIO stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29.
About OFS Credit
