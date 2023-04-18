Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. 2,365,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.