Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

ONPH stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,927. Oncology Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

