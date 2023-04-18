ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,367 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. 361,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,365. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

