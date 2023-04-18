OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Update

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 162,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OptimizeRx Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

